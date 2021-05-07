Businesses offer incentives as they struggle to hire new employees

"It's hard to find people, with pandemic and unemployment it's just been really hard to find workers.

FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) — While businesses struggled to stay afloat during the height of the pandemic, they are now faced with a shortage of employees willing to work.

Many COVID-19 restrictions have eased in North Dakota and Minnesota is beginning to end some of theirs.

Some businesses are hoping to better meet the needs of their customers, but due to a lack of labor it may be difficult to keep up with client demand.

“Our region is facing issues of workforce shortage and we were before the pandemic, we still are now and will continue to be as the pandemic restrictions are eased off a bit,” Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Public Policy Katie Mastel said.

Mastel says some businesses have already reached out with concerns.

“There are businesses in Moorhead that are concerned about how they are going to get service employees into their business in order to be able to come back to those full hours and full capacity when the time comes,” Mastel added.

Some businesses are so understaffed they’ve begun offering bonuses to new hires after a 90 day probationary period.

“It’s hard to find people, with pandemic and unemployment it’s just been really hard to find workers. So, through the month of May we were having a signing bonus of $250 after 90 days to help bring people in,” Fargo, Bismarck Dairy Queen Chief Operations Officer Camille Etter said.

“We’re having sign bonuses and things like that to give people that little incentive to learn more about our opportunities. We believe that a sign on bonus will be a little bit of an incentive to learn more about it,” Murphy’s Pub Spokesperson for Community Engagement Baylee Engquist said.

Mastel encourages businesses who are struggling to reach out.

“The more that we can get people back to work is going to be better for the economy and better for livelihoods. So, I’m hoping that we can get the people that are unemployed back to work in one capacity or another and encourage them to get back into the workforce,” said Mastel.

For more information on The Chamber’s resources, click here.