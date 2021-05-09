Minnesota Hits 60% Of Eligible Population Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

ST. PAUL, Minn. — This week, Minnesota hit 60% of its eligible population getting at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

That amounts to more than 2.6 million Minnesotans with at least one dose and 2.1 million who have completed their vaccine series.

Among older populations, about 88% of people age 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Speaking on Thursday, Governor Tim Walz says the rollout pace would allow Minnesota to drop all restrictions by at least July 1 and possibly earlier if the state can reach a 70% vaccination threshold.