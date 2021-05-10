Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approved for children ages 12 to 15

UNITED STATES (KVRR) – The Food and Drug Administration expands use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old.

Last month Pfizer said phase three clinical trials found its vaccine was safe and one hundred percent effective in the age group.

Preliminary data shows there were no cases among fully vaccinated adolescents compared to 18 given placebos.

The study involved more than 2,200 people age 12 to 15. It has not been peer reviewed.