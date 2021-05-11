President Biden Praises Gov. Walz Over COVID-19 Vaccine Numbers

THE WHITE HOUSE: — President Joe Biden praising Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for the state’s success in getting COVID-19 vaccines into arms.

During a virtual roundtable on vaccines, President Biden told Walz, “I think you’re responsible, I know you are, for saving thousands of lives.”

More than 60% of Minnesotans 16 and older have the vaccine, one of the highest rates in the country.

Biden reached out to a number of governors seeking strategy ideas for how to increase vaccinations among holdouts as vaccinations slow down.

States are using different tactics including Minnesota.

Shots were offered at CHS Field in St. Paul Tuesday night during the Saints game.