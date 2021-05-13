Hugo’s In Grand Forks Site of Vaccination Clinic for Ages 12-15

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks Public Health is making it easy for kids between 12 and 15 to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, with consent from a parent or guardian.

They have a pop-up vaccination clinic setup at Hugo’s on 32nd Avenue South.

It is in the former Alerus Bank Branch location.

The clinic is open Mondays from 10 to 2 and Thursdays from 2 to 6.

There is no cost to get the vaccine and no insurance is needed.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses.