Inaugural Roger Maris All-Star Week begins next month

It is set to take place June 14th through the 19th.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The FM Metro will be the host site for a special star studded week in collaboration with Sanford Hospital.

The inaugural Roger Maris All-Star Week will kickoff in June at locations throughout the area.

All-Star Week was created to support the work happening at the cancer center at Sanford, honor loved ones, friends and neighbors affected by cancer.

It’s also to celebrate the enduring legacy of hometown hero, baseball star Roger Maris.

“When people look at a well-rounded community one of the first things they look at is what is the healthcare environment like and to have a world class destination center like Roger Maris in the community I think is extraordinarily important, ” President of Sanford Health Fargo Bryan Nermoe said.

The week features youth sports camps, a celebrity golf tournament and community events.