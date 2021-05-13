ND Dept. of Health shares difficulties ahead in vaccinating adolescents

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health shares why it’s so important to get 12 to 15 year olds vaccinated for Covid-19 now that the Pfizer vaccine is available to them.

Health experts say children often show no symptoms or mild symptoms. They can also get multi system inflammatory syndrome which can lead to neurological disorders.

North Dakota has seen one person age 12 to 17 die with Covid-19.

The Health Department says it will be challenging to get people to vaccinate their children since some don’t want to get it themselves.

“It’s definitely going to be challenging and I think it’s going to be a marathon and not a sprint. I think for childhood deaths in the United States the number of deaths are double what we see during flu season,” North Dakota Department of Health Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell said.

Howell added Pfizer hopes to get its vaccine approved for two to 11-year-olds by September.