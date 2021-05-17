Man dead after suicide in Fargo federal courtroom

FARGO (KVRR) – A man who had been on trial in U.S. District Court in Fargo is dead after he pulled out an object and cut himself in the throat.

North Dakota U.S. Marshal Dallas Carlson says the incident happened Monday afternoon after a jury returned a partial guilty verdict against the man, who had faced terrorizing-related charges.

“He produced an edge weapon and cut his throat” Carlson said.

Carlson says the jury had left the courtroom, but he says U.S. District Judge Peter Welte, courtroom staff and others witnessed the incident.

The U.S. Marshal Service and the FBI are investigating.

This is a developing story.