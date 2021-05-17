UND Student Named To State Board of Higher Education Seat

BISMARCK, N.D. — A UND student has been named to the state Board of Higher Education.

Gracie Lian, a senior studying business administration, will be the board’s student representative for a one-year term.

She joins the group on July 1.

Lian has served as president of the North Dakota Student Association and as UND’s student body president.

She is also a candidate for a Master’s of Public Administration.

The higher ed board has eight voting members appointed by the governor, including one student member.