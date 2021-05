Thinking Green: Responsible Water Use

Sourcing a precious resource the right way.

It’s not something most of us here in the Red River Valley have had to think much about given all the flooding to which we’re prone.

But flood cycles tend to intersperse themselves with dry cycles, so it’s worth being prepared.

And it’s been dry lately.

So it’s time to start thinking about resourcing your water responsibly.

Here’s Danny Lipford in today’s Thinking Green.