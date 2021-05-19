Fargo rioter sentenced to six months in jail

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – A man who pleaded guilty for his part in the rioting in downtown Fargo nearly a year ago has been sentenced to six months in the Cass County jail.

Califf McClain, who listed a Delaware address in court documents, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief conspiracy.

McClain was among those accused of forcing their way into JL Beers and throwing rocks toward the police line. He was seen trying to open a cash register, which had already been emptied.

East-Central District Judge Wade Webb also ordered McClain to pay $1,500 restitution and placed him on probation for one year after he’s released.