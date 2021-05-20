Funeral arrangements set for fallen West Fargo Police Lieutenant

Lieutenant Gustafson's funeral will be held at Northview Church on 25th Street South in Fargo at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26th.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –The West Fargo Police Department announces funeral plans for Lieutenant Adam Gustafson.

“Adam always had a smile on his face, making everyone around him smile. He had a contagious laugh, a positive outgoing attitude and was willing to help anyone and go out of his way to do anything no matter what,” West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness said.

After passing on Tuesday from complications of a heart attack, Lieutenant Adam Gustafson of the West Fargo Police department will be honored with a ceremony next week.

“Lieutenant Gustafson’s funeral will be held at Northview Church on 25th Street South in Fargo at 1 p.m. on Wednesday May 26th,” said Otterness.

The memorial service will be open to family and friends of Gustafson and limited to the public.

As the department takes time to cope with their sudden loss, Chief Otterness thanks the community for showing their support in a time of grief.

“We’ve had a lot of things dropped off at the police department. A lot of food and beverages and just people really trying to love on our police officers and take care of us during this difficult time. So, I can’t tell you just how much we appreciate our West Fargo community and the surrounding community,” Otterness added.

Otterness says with the outpouring support they’ve received, his department has been able to share time with one another.

“We’re taking care of each other, making sure that we reach out consistently to all of our officers. In addition to that, we’ve got a very strong chaplains unit that has been providing counseling services to our officers so that’s allowed all of us to gather and be together inside our police department,” Otterness said.

We’ll carry Lieutenant Gustafson’s service on KVRR.com and our Facebook page.