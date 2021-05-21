2021 ChamberChoice Award Winners Announced

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce announces its ChamberChoice Award winners.

Nearly 650 people attended the event which honors the important contributions made by businesses, non-profit organizations and entrepreneurs in the area.

The award finalists and winners were selected by a panel of independent judges from the regional business community,

Some of the categories include Small Business of the Year which went to Regency Title and People’s Choice that was awarded to Oak Grove Lutheran School.

“How resilient this business community is. This is incredible. We went through a pandemic and I know a lot of us are crawling and digging our way out back to normalcy but were great. This community is great and i don’t think we give ourselves enough credit for the amount of awesome we are,” said Patrick Kirby.