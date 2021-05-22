For second weekend in a row, people march in Fargo in solidarity with Palestine

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – People take to the streets of downtown Fargo to show their support for Palestine and stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“Treat Palestinians as humans and not animals basically,” one protester said.

“We care about them, we see them and we are acting in solidarity with them,” Braden Thue said.

People gathered in Island Park to show support for Palestine during the recent violent conflict with Israel.

“Our purpose is we are here to express our solidarity with Palestinians as they fight for their freedom and the liberation of their nation,” said Thue.

“That we are here to spread awareness for what’s going on in Palestine and to make people think maybe I should look into what’s going on in Palestine and figure out what’s going on over there,” Arden Light said.

The cease-fire was announced last Thursday, halting the 11-day war that caused the ongoing violence in the Gaza Strip. Protesters feel as if that isn’t enough.

“Even though they stopped bombing homes and children there it’s still that Israel doesn’t belong there that’s not their land,” Shahid Alzeenad said.

“We see the cease fire as a win from the protest that have been happening around the country and around the world but we also acknowledge that it doesn’t fix a lot of the problems that we are here for it,” said Thue.

“The cease fire was just the beginning.”

Attendees held signs that read “Free Palestine” and marched from Island Park to Broadway Drive. Some also shared their personal connection to this cause.

“It’s just sad seeing all those kids die and like I’m Palestinian and I can’t go to my own land and be with my people,” one protester mentioned.

“I was a teacher in Palestine for two and half years and so I think about my students all the time. I think about my friends who are there so it’s a very personal issue for me,” Thue said.