Two Dead In Douglas County Crash After Running Stop Sign

DOUGLAS CO., Minn. — A driver and passenger in a car that failed to stop at a stop sign are both dead in a crash in Douglas County.

The sheriff’s office reports it happened around 5:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of County Road 3 and Hope Road near Osakis, Minnesota.

They say the driver of the car, a 24-year-old male from Glenwood, failed to stop and was hit by an oncoming pickup.

The driver and 21-year-old passenger from Marshall were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, a 19-year-old male from Osakis, was treated and released.

All names are being withheld until families are notified.