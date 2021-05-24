Crews Put Out Detached Garage Fire in Mapleton

MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) – Smoke fills the air of Mapleton after a fire breaks out at a house.

Fire crews from West Fargo and Mapleton were called Monday afternoon to the 500 block of Second Street for a structure fire.

The only damage was to the detached garage where the fire started and some nearby grass.

“I’m very proud of the work they did before we got here. They definitely saved this gentlemen’s house and all his belongings. It’s unfortunate that the garage burned but the good news of the day is that no one was injured and his home wasn’t destroyed,” said West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.