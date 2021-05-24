Fire damages Dilworth apartment building

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – Several people were forced out of their apartments by a fire at a three-story apartment in Dilworth.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says Dilworth and Moorhead Fire Departments responded shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday after a passerby reported seeing smoke coming from the roof of the building at 735 Center Ave.

The fire was located in the attic area and firefighters were able to get a quick knockdown. Two apartments on the third floor had some fire and water damage. Another unit also had water damage but the apartment was vacant.

Empting, who is also Dilworth Fire Chief, says the fire didn’t burn through the roof. The cause is under investigation.