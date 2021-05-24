George Floyd’s family holds rally, march in brother’s memory

MINNEAPOLIS – Members of George Floyd’s family, and others who lost loved ones to police encounters, have joined activists and citizens for a march as part of events marking the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death.

Sunday’s march was one of several events planned nationwide by the George Floyd Memorial Foundation.

Other events in Minneapolis ahead of the anniversary include a virtual “day of action” that encourages people to organize remotely and two panels with the families and other activists on Monday, followed by a community festival on Tuesday.