Man killed in shooting near Africa Nightclub identified

Fargo Police identify the victim as 28-year-old Dominque McNair.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police identify the victim of a shooting outside the Africa International Restaurant and Nightclub as employee 28-year-old Dominque McNair who had no permanent address.

“It’s a black on black crime. I feel like the community needs to come together as a group and do a peace walk because this is going to be just another Jane Doe pushed under the rug like it never happened. That’s someone son. That’s someone’s dad. You never know,” said his friend Nadia.

Twenty-eight-year-old Dominique McNair was shot and killed in the back parking lot of Africa Restaurant and Nightclub early Sunday morning.

“He was just a friend. We didn’t know him like we wasn’t best friends, but every time he came around he always asked everybody ‘Are you doing ok? Do you need anything?’ He was just a friendly person,” said Nadia Grippin.

McNair was an employee of the club.

“The night of the shooting we were all put at the club Africa celebrating. You know, we were just out having a good time he came to our table, brought me and my friends drinks, gave us a hug peaceful he said Ima walk around because you know I’m on duty at that time he was working at the club,” Nadia Grippin said.

Friends of the victim who made this memorial said that he simply was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“He came and checked the noise in the back and that’s how the shooting started. And I really honestly don’t think that the shooting was particularly aiming for him because there were so many people. And when it went down, the shooting continued. That’s how I knew and people just scattered like ants and it happened so fast and next thing you know paramedics came,” Nadia Grippin stated.

The owners of the club have yet to speak on the incident publicly and Fargo Police are still working on the case.

Police are asking if you have any information to contact them.