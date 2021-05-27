New Grant Opportunity for Venue-based Businesses & Services In North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — Florists, caterers, promoters and other event and support services who had at least a 50% revenue loss during the pandemic can apply for a new grant.

The application window through the North Dakota Department of Commerce will open June 10 at 10 a.m.

It’s designed to assist event centers and supporting businesses that continue to struggle from the effects of the pandemic.

Award amounts will be based on a 25% loss of revenue from 2019-2020.

Eligible entities include:

Event venues & festivals (indoor and outdoor)

Florists

Caterers

Photographers

Production companies, including DJ’s, live performers who are hired for private events

Promoters

Decorators

Find more information here.