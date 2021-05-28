Healing Garden seeks historic Purington bricks

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Crosses for Cameron foundation has entered phase two in its Garden of Healing project.

It commemorates Cameron Bolton who was an organ donor and died in 2018.

Cameron’s parents are looking to use a piece of history in the garden with historic Purington bricks that helped build Fargo before its historic fire of 1893.

Cameron’s parents say the garden will be a place for people of all walks of life to come together and are even seeking ideas and contributions from local artists in the community.

<“If anybody has these bricks laying around, maybe there’s five or ten of them and they don’t know what to do with them, we’d love to add them to the garden. So, we’re just super excited about how it ties into our theme of organ donation as well as our garden of healing that includes everybody in our community,” Crosses for Cameron founder, Sarah Fisher said.

The Fishers hope to collect as many bricks by next week and also welcome contributions through their foundation.

for more information on Crosses for Cameron and the Garden of healing click here.