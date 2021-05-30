2021 Commencement for West Fargo High School Graduates

Despite the pandemic, West Fargo High School seniors were able to walk and accept their diplomas

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — “I just want to thank my mom and my grandpa and my little brother for supporting me and this awesome staff here at West Fargo High School,” said Cody Wirtzfeld.

The West Fargo High School Class of 2021 held its in-person graduation ceremony this afternoon at the Essentia Health Packer Stadium.

Two hundred seventy-four graduates were able to accept their diplomas and celebrate a moment many students didn’t get to experience given the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s awesome because we were able to complete the year through COVID. We had so many challenges and to be here as a graduate, West Fargo High School Class of 2021; it’s just amazing, ” Cody Wirtzfeld said.

“With the pandemic and just overcoming that, it has been an amazing experience just knowing that our class came closer together through the end of the year and that we got better at things together is just amazing,” Eric Leseberg said.

Graduates were elated. After completing over a decade of secondary school, these young adults will take different paths in life but also will never forget this day.

“Today, I will say is one of the most important days of my life because I took these 12 years learning so much in school and learning about friendships and relationships and getting to know people it’s like and to see everybody move on to this next step into our lives in this next chapter. It’s a phenomenal experience so yeah it’s very important to me,” said Eric Leseberg.

“I think it’s amazing these 12 years build up to this one day. It’s pretty awesome and it feels awesome,” Cody Wirtzfeld said.

Congratulations to all the graduates!