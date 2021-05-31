Fargo National Cemetery Memorial Day Service

It is a sentimental day for anyone who has lost a loved one in the armed forces

HARWOOD, N.D. (KVRR) — “Greater love hath no man than this that a man lay down his life for his friends let us pray.”

The city of Fargo honored and remembered those who sacrificed their lives for our country’s freedom here at the Fargo National Cemetery.

“It’s probably one of the best kept secrets in the area,” said Lt. JG Trent Barkus.

The Fargo National Cemetery volunteer committee held its 2nd annual Memorial Day service where families could come out and celebrate the lives of their fallen heroes.

The cemetery holds a special place in the hearts of many people.

“For the majority of the state, there is no place to congregate as veterans or to be buried with your brothers and sisters in arms so that’s why this place is so critical to the Fargo Moorhead area.”

As people stood in silence in tribute, wreaths were placed in memory of our country’s fallen American soldiers.

“Truly a joint effort, we had every branch represented. We had the wonderful FM Honor Band and so it’s a bunch of volunteers who dedicated a lot of their time out of their busy schedules to put this together so without our volunteers, it would have not gone underway,” Lt. JG Trent Barkus said.

For more on the service check out this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y31CnUJ9JsQ&feature=youtu.be.