Sanford Heath doctor combines work with art to shine light on motherhood

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Sanford Health doctor is combining her two passions into a work of art.

“She kind of represents the two joys of my life, one is art work and the other is delivering babies,” Sanford Health OB/GYN Dr. Margaret Mickelson said.

When she’s not in her scrubs or at work delivering newborns, Sanford Health OB/GYN Dr. Margaret Mickelson spends her free time covered in paint.

“Well, we have a work of art that is actually a pregnant woman and it’s a combination of what I do for a living and what I do for fun and it brings together joy. Joy of being a physician and joy of doing art work,” said Mickelson.

Mickelson says the art piece sheds a light on motherhood and those mothers who’ve come across her delivery room.

“She’s kind of a culmination of all the women I’ve cared for over years, different shapes and sizes and colors,” Mickelson said.

After beginning her project back in November, Mickelson says it took her about five months to complete the work of art.

“Ooh longer than it takes me to do a cesarean section, but it took probably about 100 hours total,” Mickelson added.

While the current art piece remains untitled, Mickelson says she expects to add additions to the expecting mother.

“I need another , I’ve looked for more manikins like this online, I’m sure they are some available somewhere, but I could do a whole family. I have some more busts at home that I’m going to do and they’re just women so more to come,” said Mickelson

Mickelson says she isn’t quite sure where her piece will be put on display, but is open to name suggestions for the expecting mannequin.