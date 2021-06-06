UPDATE: Xcel Crews Restore Power in Mayville

MAYVILLE, N.D. — (UPDATE: 5:37 P.M. June 6, 2021) Xcel Energy’s website shows that power has been fully restored to the Mayville-Portland area.

Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power in Mayville after a widespread outage on Saturday.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the company’s outage map showed four outages in the Mayville area impacting more than 1,500 customers.

Read statement from the company below:

Xcel Energy crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power to customers in Mayville following yesterday’s outage.

While the majority of customers were restored last night, about 450 customers are still without power, due to an equipment issue at the Mayville substation. Xcel Energy crews are on site and have been working through the night to install a temporary transformer. We anticipate that work should be complete today and power should be restored this afternoon.

We recognize it’s a very hot weekend, and crews are doing all they can to get power restored as quickly and safely as possible. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding.