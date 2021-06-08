Bike shortage impacts shops in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – If you’re on the hunt for a new bike to get you out and about this summer, get in line.

Bike shop employees in Fargo say the demand currently far exceeds the supply on hand.

“We saw a tremendous spike in the demand for bikes last summer, and that has really continued through the winter and into the spring now as well. Manufacturers can’t keep up with the demand and the result is a shortage,” explained Great Northern Bicycle Company Manager Tom Smith.

The demand for bikes began spiking during the pandemic. As COVID restrictions heightened, many began looking for a simple and fun way of staying active.

“Bikes are that. I mean, we’ve known it forever; a lot of other people came to that realization as well,” Smith said.

As manufacturers overseas continue to struggle meeting the demand, customers here are having to secure a spot on a waitlist.

Those at Great Northern Bicycle Company in downtown Fargo say the average wait is 60 to 90 days.

“The bikes we’re receiving now are bikes we ordered last summer; last June, July and August,” Smith added.

“We have bikes on order, looking at ETA dates right now, through mid-summer of next year still,” said Scheels Assistant Store Leader Landon Hefty.

Those at Scheels on 45th Street are hoping alternatives to traditional bikes may help meet more of the customer demand.

“The e-bike business has really exploded for us,” Smith explained.

Electric bikes are not experiencing the same shortage as traditional ones. “They’ve had open inventory there, we’ve been able to stock quite a few e-bikes, keep the sales full there,” he added.

Despite the challenges, those in the cycling business say it’s been thrilling introducing so many new people to the world of riding.

“Our goal for the coming years is to make sure we’re turning all these bike buyers into bike riders,” smiled Smith.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the bike shortage will likely continue until mid-2022.