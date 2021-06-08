Police trying to find person who placed ‘hate speech’ stickers at MSUM

1/3

2/3

3/3

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Police are asking for help in identifying the person who placed several stickers at Minnesota State University Moorhead in March.

Decals promoting a white supremacist group were found on campus March 22. Earlier, stickers linked to a hate group were found on the NDSU campus in Fargo.

“The items distributed have been identified as hate speech, and the police department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the responsible” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Moorhead Detective Sgt. Toby Krone at 218-299-5284.