Power Restored For Some Moorhead Residents After Lighting Hits Substation

Power Restored After About 5 Hours For Residents

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Power is back on Tuesday morning after being out for much of the night for part of Moorhead.

Moorhead Public Service says in a Facebook post that lightning hit equipment at a substation and caused damage that was worse than expected.

Power went out for residents around 10:30 Monday night.

There’s no word on exactly how many homes lost power.

Power appears to have been restored shortly after 3:30 this morning for some residents, but others are still reporting no power on the Moorhead Public Service Facebook Page.