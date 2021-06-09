Fargo Police Searching for M&H Armed Robbery Suspect

FARGO, N.D. — Police in Fargo are investigating an armed robbery late Wednesday afternoon at M&H Convenience Store on Main Avenue in Fargo.

A surveillance snapshot of the suspect was released and you can clearly see a weapon in his right hand.

The white male was completely covered from head to toe along with a mask and white gloves.

Police say he got away with an undisclosed amount of money around 3:55 in the afternoon.

A perimeter was set up in the area to search for the suspect but that came up empty.

If you have any information on this suspect, you’re asked to contact Fargo Police at 701.241.1405.

Tips may be submitted with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.