Heat Causes Part of Main Avenue to Buckle in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Extreme heat conditions are causing roads to buckle throughout the metro.

On the intersection of Main Avenue and 40th Street South, traffic was backed up heading east and was reduced to one lane as the heat has caused the road to buckle just before merging onto I-29 North.

City workers were working to mark the area early this evening as they assessed the situation.

Traffic is down to one lane as crews are repair the damage.