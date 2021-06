Ogema Man Found Guilty In Hunting Shooting of Former Lake Park Police Chief

BECKER CO., Minn. — An Ogema, Minnesota man is found guilty in Becker County District Court of 2nd degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Jay Nelson.

The former Lake Park police chief was hunting in November 2018 when he was shot while driving on the Yellowhead Trail in West Sugarbush Township by 56-year-old Morris Dodd Jr.

Dodd previously pleaded guilty to two weapons charges.

Sentencing is set for July 28.