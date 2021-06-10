Pet Connection: Horse Rescue Fundraiser

Give horses a loving home.

We’re pleased to report that last week’s Pet Connection pet, Bailey the palomino, is enjoying her forever home this morning.

But Happy Acres horse rescue in Lakota, N.D. still has nearly twenty other horses who also need to find homes.

Rescue founder Lesa Kadlec-Haase says about five or so are trained and rideable.

But whether they’re rideable or not, all the horses are deserving of love and care.

The rescue is hosting a fundraiser for the horses on June 19th, so potential adopters and supporters can come out to meet the horses in person.

Kadlec-Haase talked on the Morning Show about their rescue’s mission, the work they do with the horses, and why the horses thrive on face time with visitors.

For more information:

https://www.facebook.com/happyacresrescuend.org