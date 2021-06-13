Victim in Fatal Rollover Near Oakes Identified
OAKES, N.D. — North Dakota Highway Patrol identifying the victim of a one vehicle rollover as 33-year-old Douglas Cavalier of Britton, South Dakota.
The crash happened early Sunday morning about four miles southeast of Oakes, North Dakota.
They say Cavalier was driving down Highway 11 at a high rate of speed when he lost control.
He was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
The patrol saying alcohol and drugs were a factor in the crash.
Cavalier was taken to a funeral home in Ellendale.