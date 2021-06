Sara Evans To Perform At The Lights in West Fargo In September

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Country music star Sara Evans is coming to The Lights in West Fargo.

The singer known for her many hits including “Suds in the Bucket”, “Born to Fly” and “A Little Bit Stronger” will take the Midco Stage on Friday, September 10th.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

They are running between $39 and $55 each plus fees.

The event will be rain or shine and tickets are non-returnable.