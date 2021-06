Dwight Yoakam Coming to The Lights in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Country music singer, film and tv star Dwight Yoakam is coming to The Lights in West Fargo.

The man who has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide will take the Midco Stage on Thursday, September 2.

Tickets go on sale this Friday morning at 10 at ticketmaster.com.

Prices range between $49 and $69, plus fees.

The show will be held rain or shine and tickets are non-refundable.