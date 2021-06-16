Moorhead Man Arrested And Charged In Accidental Shooting of 6-Year-Old

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead man is arrested and charged with firearms violations after a 6-year-old died after finding his gun in March.

33-year-old Phillip Jones, Jr. is charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

Jones has a prior felony conviction in Hennepin County and is not allowed to own weapons under federal law.

Court documents say the 6-year-old boy was at home with three other children and no adults when a pistol was found in a box on the kitchen cabinets.

Paramedics were called after the boy was shot but they were unable to save him.

DNA collected from the gun matched the DNA profile of Jones.