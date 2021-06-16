Motocross Races Dies After Crash During Race In Jamestown

GoFundMe Set Up To Help Family Of Cody Martin

A motocross racer from Bismarck has died after a crash while racing in Jamestown.

Now, you can help support the family.

That’s according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family of Cody Martin.

The page says he died June 13th from injuries he sustained during a race.

The GoFundMe organizer writes, “No matter if it was detailing or helping with bikes, Cody would be there to lend a helping hand, a joke, or a smile.”

They’ve raised more than $25,000 towards a $40,000 goal as of Wednesday morning.

Money will go to his girlfriend and family to help with medical and funeral expenses.

Click here to go to the GoFundMe page.