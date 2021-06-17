Murder of Wheaton Farmer Unsolved One Year Later, Reward Offered

TRAVERSE CO., Minn. — The murder of a farmer along the western border of Minnesota remains unsolved one year later.

The Minnesota BCA is asking anyone with information on the murder of 68-year-old Terry McCoy to call their tip line.

His daughter is offering a 3 thousand dollar reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

According to the BCA, McCoy was last seen alive on June 17, 2020.

He was preparing to move from his farm in Wheaton into an assisted living facility.

When prospective buyers showed up at his home on June 18, they saw possible signs of a struggle.

McCoy’s body was found over two weeks later in the river northeast of Wheaton.

BCA Tip Line: 1-877-996-6222