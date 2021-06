Grand Forks Man Arrested For Making Threats With a Loaded Shotgun

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A Grand Forks man is arrested for terrorizing after loading a shotgun in a parking lot and making threats to people across the street.

Police were called to the 12 hundred block of 39th Street North around 4:45 Sunday afternoon.

They arrested 56-year-old Luis Ramirez.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Grand Forks Police at 701-787-8000.