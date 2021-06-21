A New Local Non-Profit Is Saving Horses

Pride and Joy Rescue's mission is to help save horses from being sent to the slaughterhouse.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Pride and Joy is a new organization aiming to save horses from being killed.

“We have rescued chickens in the house right now that we integrated with the other chickens. We took in dogs from the side of the road. We even took in a couple of friends in high school and college,” Pride & Joy Rescue Community Outreach Director Ashlee Faulkner said.

A family is known for opening its doors for everyone. The Faulkners are extending their family to horses in need.

“They need a home. They need love. They need care. Just like a dog or a cat or a human or a kid. They need to be loved and respected just like any other animal does,” Pride and Joy Rescue Co-Owner Connie Faulkner said.

“The first thing we do when they come in is that they get put into a quarantine status and that’s to make sure they’re not sick to affect the herd with any sickness they may have. But it’s also to help them decompress because you don’t know what they’ve been through. You don’t know where they came from,” Connie said.

The non-profit provides medical visits, food, shelter, and training especially for the ones that experienced trauma.

“Anytime you look at one of these guys at any point. You know a strip in my shirt, a sound or the pitch in my voice, or maybe it’s the color of the flag or a rope that comes at them, they can snap that quick. You got to work with that behavior. Show them it’s okay,” Pride & Joy Rescue Volunteer Coordinator Ryan Sherbrooke said.

Rob explains each horse adjusts at different speeds.

“It’s fun watching them make their milestone and getting them healthier,” Rob said.

The non-profit is searching for sponsors to help them out especially since drought conditions are continuing.

“Everybody that went out and purchased horses, they’re going to start going. I can’t feed this horse. I don’t have hay. I can’t get hay. There’s going to be more horses in the slaughter pipeline,” Connie said.

There are two horses available for adoption on their website. Connie says they are looking for committed people who really want to put in the work to care for the horses. Project Ray is coming out to visit the horses on July 26th.

Click here to go to the Pride & Joy Rescue’s Adoption page.

Click here to make a donation.