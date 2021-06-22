Voters Deciding $86 Million School Bond Referendum In Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — People in Grand Forks right now are voting on an $86 million bond for school projects.

If it’s approved, around $64 million will be used for a new K-8 grade campus at the Valley Middle School site.

Fifteen point four million dollars will be used to make safety, security and accessibility improvements along with infrastructure repairs and special education improvements.

The two questions on the ballot need 60% approval to pass.

One would approve the bond while the other would allow for a 10-mil increase in property taxes.

That would be around $3.75/month for each $100,000 home value.

Polls at the Alerus Center close at 7. We’ll bring you the results at 9.