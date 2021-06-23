Greater Grand Forks Fair opened Wednesday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — The Greater Grand Forks Fair is now open after being canceled last summer due to the pandemic.

Gates opened for the first day at 4 pm. In addition to all the fair food you can eat, the Murphy Brothers carnival is back. Some of the rides are Genesis, Bears, and the Dragon Wagon. There is also racing, 4-H and open class exhibits, a tractor pull, and great music.

The manager of the fair says people are happy that it is returning.

“We’re very excited. The community seems to be super excited. I think everyone is ready to come out and enjoy the fair. The sun is shining and we got lots and lots to entertain you with,” The Greater Grand Forks Fair Manager Jeanie Berns said.

The gate fee is seven dollars for 14 and up, five dollars for 6 to 13 and anyone 5 and under is free.

