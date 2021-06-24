Delta COVID-19 variant found in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health says the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in North Dakota. The case occurred in an adult who was not hospitalized.

“This variant is more easily transmitted from person to person and early data is indicating that this variant can cause serious disease, especially in those who are not vaccinated,” said Kirby Kruger, disease control and forensic pathology section chief.

State health officials say early data shows that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 88% effective against symptomatic infection and are highly effective in protecting against severe disease and hospitalizations due to illness caused by the delta variant.

The NDDOH says so far, surveillance has detected 1078 variants of concern in North Dakota.