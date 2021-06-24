Social Distancing: Figuring Out Fishing

Getting Started In Fishing Is A Daunting Task

Summer fun is here, and I’m still on the lookout for fun things to do away from crowds. So I’ve been getting into fishing. Never did it much before on my own, but I’m enjoying it.

And I didn’t realize how easy it is to just head out for a few right here in town. That’s the benefit to having the Red River run through the city. I tried fishing it for the very first time. I wasn’t even out there an hour, but I caught a couple fish and broke in my new fishing pole. And I only had my line snap three times!

I feel like a fish out of water still out there. Do you have any good fishing advice? How about some good spots that you could hit within a few minutes of town? It’s nice having options close to home.

