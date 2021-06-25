BREAKING NEWS: Chauvin gets 22-1/2 years

(MINNEAPOLIS) – Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, has been sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison.

The 45-year-old Chauvin faced up to 40 years in prison. Several legal experts predicted a sentence of 20 to 25 years.

Earlier Friday, Judge Peter Cahill denied Chauvin’ s request for a new trial, saying the defense has not shown that Chauvin was deprived of his right to a fair trial. Cahill also denied Nelson’s request for a hearing into possible juror misconduct. Cahill also denied Nelson’s request for a hearing into possible juror misconduct.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for up to 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man gasped that he couldn’t breathe and went limp.

Although Chauvin is widely expected to appeal, he also faces federal civil rights charges, along with three other fired officers who have yet to have their state trials.

