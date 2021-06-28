American Ninja Warrior contestant Jake Murray Stops in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Professional Ninja Jake Murray is in town to do a meet-and-greet, sign autographs and have a watch party with fans at Four Star Ninja Academy.

A native of Brookings, South Dakota, Murray says he is excited to support and help grow the ninja community in the Midwest.

Murray says he lived in Fargo 13 years ago and made some dear friends that he comes to visit quite often.

His episode aired Monday night on Season 13 of American Ninja Warrior.

“Ninja is a blossoming sport its growing you know in bigger cities more so to get to come to smaller town and really share what it is about with the kids is very special,” Murray said.

Murray attended a watch party at Four Star Ninja Academy.