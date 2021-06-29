Jury selection begins in trial of man accused in shooting death of Grand Forks officer

GRAND FORKS, ND (KVRR) Jury selection begins in the trial for the man charged with killing a Grand Forks police officer and his own mother.

Salamah Pendleton is accused of shooting and kiling 29-year-old Officer Cody Holte in an apartment in May 2020 while authorities were serving an eviction notice.

Pendleton’s 61-year-old mother was also shot and killed.

He is charged with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and other charges.

The trial is scheduled to last through mid-July.