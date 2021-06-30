National Sports Champions Headline StartupBREW Fargo

The Lamoureux twins and Connor McGovern gave the crowd great advice on their entrepreneurial journeys.

DOWNTOWN FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Developed by non-profit group Emerging Prairie, Startup BREW Fargo is a weekly event on Wednesday mornings to learn, support, and inspire people to come together and explore their entrepreneurial journeys.

“Here at Emerging Prairie we believe that entrepreneurs do better and success faster when they have access to one another and a community that supports them,”

This event was held at Fargo Broadway Square featuring Jets center Connor McGovern and Able Games founder and six-time World Champions and Olympic Gold medalists Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux.

“What we know as Olympian medalists that gives us a special platform and what we do with that platforms really important to us and really is our why,” Monique Lamoureux said.

“The Able Games is an all inclusive ability competition,” McGovern said.

“Basically we wrote a book because we wanted to share our story but more important we wanted to share our teams’ story,” Jocelyne Lamoureux said.

The headliners spoke to the crowd about their own entrepreneurial campaigns and held a Q&A about their progress.

“We decided to launch the Able Games right as Covid was at its peak for us that’s kind of been the hardest thing but it actually been kind of surprising it’s taken a lot of work and a lot of time and dedication,” McGovern said.

“Everyone whether you are a professional athlete or retired athlete or just a normal person everybody has the capacity to make a difference every single day whether it’s big or small,” Monique Lamoureux said.

“As we all walk the journey of life we all have things we want to accomplish. Monique and I were fortune to accomplish a childhood dream of winning an Olympic medal and what we do in the process and how we treat people and that journey is the most important part of what are lives are mostly about,” Jocelyne Lamoureux. said.

“I think they both provide a really unique perspective in equality in sports and being an advocate in equality in sports but they are doing it in semi different ways but making a lot of impact so i think showing in contrast their work on stage was really impactful,” McIntyre said.