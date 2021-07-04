Man Who Drowned In Red Lake River Was Airman From Grand Forks

RED LAKE CO., Minn. — A Grand Forks Air Force Base airman has drowned in the Red Lake River near Red Lake Falls.

Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Nestor Chua Jr. of Grand Forks.

He was originally from Anchorage, Alaska.

Authorities were called to the river around 2:30 Saturday afternoon for a possible drowning.

Boats were deployed and about two hours later Chua’s body was found in about 20 feet of water.

They say at this time, the drowning appears to be accidental, but remains under investigation.