Water Protectors Say They Blocked Work On Line 3 In Northern Minnesota

Willow River/"Honor the Earth" Facebook

WILLOW RIVER, Minn. — Water protectors continue to call on President Joe Biden to take action and stop the Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project in northern Minnesota.

They claim Enbridge Energy punctured an aquifer while drilling under Willow River, releasing drilling mud and chemicals into the water.

This morning, they say an indigenous-led resistance shut down work by locking themselves to equipment and building several blockades.

They also expected arrests through the day.

“We have been trying for many years and moons to stop Enbridge but here we are on the Willow River where Enbridge is seeking to cross the river by digging underneath it,” said water protector Winona LaDuke.

LaDuke says more than 500 water protectors have been arrested since construction began.